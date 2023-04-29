The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa selected as one of four host locations for True Country music competition

JC
By Jeremy Cook
April 30 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could a new country music talent show, expected to come to Mount Isa later this year, unearth another Lane Pittman. File picture.
Could a new country music talent show, expected to come to Mount Isa later this year, unearth another Lane Pittman. File picture.

Mount Isa is expected to play host to a state-wide country music competition in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.