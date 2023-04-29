Mount Isa is expected to play host to a state-wide country music competition in 2024.
The competition, True Country, will embark on a talent quest around regional Queensland in search of undiscovered and emerging country music talent.
Auditions for the talent show will be held across four locations throughout the state over four weekends.
Two finalists from each region will then be chosen to contest a grand final in Caboolture for a chance to play the main stage at the 2024 Gympie Muster.
Mount Isa is expected to be one of the four locations selected to host auditions.
Speaking at a council meeting in April, Mayor Danielle Slade said there was "definitely a lot of talent in Mount Isa, there's no doubt about that."
Deputy Mayor Phil Barwick said it was a fantastic event and would be great for Mount Isa.
"This is a very well modelled emerging talent program that I think would work wonders for Mount Isa," Cr Barwick said.
"They [True Country] will be working with the schools and with local community groups to develop people and give people training and information on being able to develop their own auditioning tapes and getting in to the music scene."
Competition organisers were rejected for state government funding which they were relying on to get the show up and running.
Organisers will apply for another round of funding which could push the expected start date of September 2023 back to 2024.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
