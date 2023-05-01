Tickets have gone on sale for western Queensland's newest tourism experience, the Outback Rail Adventure, based at Longreach.
With a view to recreating history, Outback Aussie Tours has leased two Queensland Rail heritage rail motors that came into service in 1971, transporting them via road from Ipswich to Longreach last November.
The refurbished motors, restored to their former glory, are now ready to welcome passengers for an immersive experience that takes in the history and landscape of western Queensland, across the floodplains of the Thomson River and to Ilfracombe's nostalgic Machinery Mile.
According to Queensland Rail's acting head of regional, Scott Cornish said passengers will feel as though they have stepped back in time.
"Affectionately known as 'silver bullets', these 2000 class series motors are a special slice of rail history, and we're thrilled to see them have a new lease on life as part of the Outback Rail Adventure experience," he said.
Outback Aussie Tours founder Alan Smith said it was exciting to see the unique experience come to life.
"We are delighted to offer these journeys, where passengers can view the stunning landscape while learning about the various trees, timbers, flowers, and wildlife that make the region so special," he said.
With six experiences to choose from, passengers will be able to sit back and enjoy the journey while the rail motor drivers, trained to Savannah Guides' standards, provide interpretations of what passengers will be viewing out the window.
As well as the onboard commentary, complimentary nibbles will be offered.
The launch of the new aspect for the business comes as Alan and Sue Smith celebrate 35 years of outback holidays for travellers.
It's a long way from the days when 21-year-old Alan started operating in 1988 with photocopied brochures, a camp oven, a billy, and Tilly the troop carrier.
Not only did he survive as a tour operator in a remote marginal area, but he's grown his business into a successful, highly renowned and recognised operation.
The rail motor tours start from June 24, and more information about the six experiences on offer are available on the OAT website.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
