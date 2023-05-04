The countdown is on to north west Queensland's newest rodeo with organisers releasing set times for the Road to Rodeo Mount Isa rock concert set to take over Buchanan Park this weekend.
Organisers of the Isa Rodeo announced in March that they would host a second event in 2023 in celebration of Mount Isa's centenary year.
Buchanan Park will play host to the event this Sunday May 7 from 11am with performers such as Cold Chisel founding member and Australian music icon Ian Moss, chart topper Shannon Noll and Mackay's Luke Geiger.
Luke Geiger will take to the stage first at 8pm, before Ian Moss at 9.15pm with headliner Shannon Noll to follow at 10.45pm.
Isa Rodeo CEO Natalie Flecker said the event's introduction marked an important year for the city.
"This Road to Rodeo event is being staged especially in Mount Isa in 2023 by Isa Rodeo Limited in partnership with the Mount Isa City Council, to celebrate the city's centennial," Ms Flecker said
"For 64 of these years, the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo has been an integral part of the city's growth and identity and we can't wait to celebrate this special event with the Mount Isa community," she said.
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade said the event was a brilliant addition to the city's centenary events calendar.
"Mount Isa Council is proud to support this year's Road to Rodeo event, which will complement the Back to the Isa reunion dinner and will guarantee a fantastic weekend of festivities and rodeo action for everyone involved," she said.
Rodeo action throughout the day will include the bull ride, saddle bronc ride, bareback bronc ride, team roping, barrel race, steer wrestling, rope & tie, breakaway roping, poddy calf events as well as crowd favourite, the op shop barrel race.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
