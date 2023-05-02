Two federal Queensland politicians have questioned the Albanese government's plans to allow people to buy 60 days worth of medication for the price of one prescription.
The cost of hundreds of common medicines will be halved from September 2023 in a change to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
According to federal health minister Mark Butler, general patients would save up to $180 a year, and concession card holders would save up to $48.80 a year per medication.
Pharmacists say the plan will create critical supply shortages, which has been supported by Kennedy MP Bob Katter, who said small pharmacists from his electorate had raised concerns about corporate players 'out-purchasing' small family businesses in what he says is set to become a tug-of-war for drugs.
"I've been informed by your family-run pharmacists that when the medication shortage will be in full effect, they won't have the power to source and order stocks to match the larger corporate chemists," Mr Katter said. "So if you don't have the medication, where are all the customers going to go - to whomever has them obviously."
He pointed the finger at the lack of sovereign services in Australia, saying 95 per cent of the country's medications were imported.
He was supporting Pharmacy Guild of Australia national president Trent Twomey, who said while he appreciated the government's attempt to ease pressure on GPs, the change would have detrimental effects on community chemists and customers.
"There are 472 drugs that are unavailable in Australia. We don't have enough medicine to give everyone one box and the government wants us to start giving people two boxes on July 1," Mr Twomey said.
"So which patients do they want us to give two to, and which patients do they want us to give none to?
"The entire system has been built on giving people one box at a time. If you want to redesign the system, you don't do it in a budget release, without talking to the sector on how it's actually going to work."
Mr Twomey said the changes would also reduce dispensing fees that pharmacists earned, estimating a $3.5bn cut, resulting in concerns that patients would have to pay an increase in receiving medication to make up for the shortfall.
"This means costs will be passed on to patients or services reduced, not to mention the cuts to jobs and opening hours. I've got young pharmacists saying they'll be bankrupt, and I've got old pharmacists saying their superannuation has just evaporated," Mr Twomey said.
Flynn MP Colin Boyce says regional Australians are likely to be the hardest hit.
He said the government had many questions to answer, including how it will ensure that regional and rural communities are able to access the medications they require.
"How will they ensure that medicines are not stockpiled," he asked.
"Can they guarantee that community pharmacies will not be negatively impacted or forced to close because of this announcement.
"The Albanese government must provide a strong guarantee that this change will not harm the viability of community pharmacies and is therefore not another broken promise.
"Community pharmacists play an integral role in the provision of primary healthcare in Australia, particularly in rural and regional Australia, and we do not want to see any community pharmacies closed as a result of this government's actions."
Opposition to the plan from pharmacists has ignited tension with doctors, who largely support the 60-day dispensing move.
Royal Australian College of GPs president Nicole Higgins told The Australian she "strongly support[s]" larger medicine pack sizes that would be "easier and cheaper" for consumers.
The Guild believes a medicine shortage will increase hospitalisation of chronically ill people and place more strain on the healthcare system.
But Ms Higgins said the PBS shake-up would mean less routine doctors' visits.
The change was recommended by experts at an independent Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee in 2018.
The changes will be implemented in the 2023-24 federal budget.
