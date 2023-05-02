Four Mount Isa-based tourism operators have received special industry recognition as some of the best tourism experiences in the state.
Mount Isa Underground Hospital and Museum, North West Tours, Sunset Tourist Park and Outback Motel were recognised by the state's lead tourism agency as Best of Queensland Experiences for consistently producing "exceptional" customer experiences.
The recognition comes as part of the Best of Queensland Experiences Program (BOQEP), run by Tourism and Events Queensland, which is designed to help the state's tourism industry attract more visitors and grow expenditure.
The program assesses tourism operators on a set of criteria based on online customer reviews, and whether they respond to customer expectations and reflect best industry practices.
Operators who are identified as a Best of Queensland Experience receive perks including consumer advocacy, prioritisation in tourism marketing activities for Queensland, and a stamp of recognition which operators can use for marketing purposes.
Sunset Tourist Park owner Kylie Rixon said she was "thrilled" to be recognised alongside the best of what Queensland has to offer.
"Everything that we do is about visitor experience and how people perceive our town, our city and our park," Ms Rixon said.
"We try everything that we can to make sure that people have a holistic, authentic outback experience and make everyone feel at home," she said.
"We want everyone to feel like they're in our backyard, which they are."
Mount Isa Underground Hospital and Museum volunteer coordinator Erica Shaw credited the city's tourism industry for taking a more collaborative approach.
"There's no point having a really great accommodation place in Mount Isa if you don't have things to do," she said.
"That means we have to work together.
"We can't be competing against each other."
She said Mount Isa's success on the tourism front was down to more than just the main attractions.
"[Tourism] is always good for everybody in the community, it's not just about one attraction," Ms Shaw said.
"If people are staying here a few more nights then they're buying groceries, filling up their car or they're booking in to the hairdresser.
"There's so much that tourism brings to the community and it's not just about the tourist facilities."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
