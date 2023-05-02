The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa man responsible for shooting 41 horses at Longreach receives suspended sentence

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 3 2023 - 9:08am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sentence handed down for man who shot 41 horses at Longreach
Sentence handed down for man who shot 41 horses at Longreach

The Mount Isa man who shot and killed 41 horses on a property north of Longreach in 2021 received a suspended sentence when he appeared in the District Court in Mount Isa on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.