The inaugural Festival of Outback Skies was hailed a success by organisers after 2,000 visitors trekked to Hughenden for a weekend of live music, food, art and bull rides.
The festival, held over three days from April 28 to 30, was marketed as an opportunity to showcase the best of the Flinders Shire region including its unique outback environment.
Festivities included dinner under the stars, a celebrity BBQ competition, a raft race and a lantern parade which brought community members and visitors together in celebration under the starry outback skies.
Organisers said they were overwhelmed by the success of the festival, having anticipated only about half the number of visitors.
Flinders Shire Mayor Jane McNamara said the festival was the culmination of months of hard work, and she was thrilled with the outcome.
"We wanted to create a tourism drawcard that was unique, and we succeeded beyond our wildest expectations," said Cr McNamara.
"This festival has been the most significant event in Hughenden since the Dinosaur Festival, which last ran 15 years ago," she said.
"It drew visitors from all over the country who appreciated the vast horizons and skies that make the region unique.
"I'm sure it now has a future place on the Outback tourism calendar.
"The festival was a true celebration of the region's unique identity and heritage, and its success highlights the growing interest in the Outback."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
