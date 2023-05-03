The North West Star
'Most significant event in Hughenden' in 15 years: Mayor hails success of inaugural festival

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated May 3 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
The inaugural Festival of Outback Skies was hailed a success by organisers after 2,000 visitors trekked to Hughenden for a weekend of live music, food, art and bull rides.

