Police have appealed for public assistance following a suspicious fire which burnt through the side of a business in Mount Isa last month.
Three fire crews were called to a blaze at Mount Isa Tenpin on the corner of Kaeser Rd and George St in Pioneer at about 4.15am on April 20.
A statement from police called on anyone who travelled along Kaeser Road or George Street at the time of the fire to contact police.
The statement said initial police investigations indicated that the building "was deliberately set on fire, causing extensive damage".
"Anyone with information or relevant CCTV or dashcam vision is also urged to come forward.
"Investigations are continuing."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
