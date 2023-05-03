The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Initial investigations indicate Mount Isa Tenpin 'was deliberately set on fire', police say

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated May 3 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to a fire at Mount Isa Tenpin in the early hours of Thursday April 20. Picture supplied.
Emergency services were called to a fire at Mount Isa Tenpin in the early hours of Thursday April 20. Picture supplied.

Police have appealed for public assistance following a suspicious fire which burnt through the side of a business in Mount Isa last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.