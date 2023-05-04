A man in his 20s had to be airlifted from a property south of Camooweal after a mustering accident on Wednesday night.
The Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew was tasked to the incident where it was believed the man had come off a motorcycle while mustering, causing injuries to his knee.
The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue pilot landed near the scene, where the aeromedical team worked to treat the patient.
He was flown to the Mount Isa Hospital in a stable condition.
