The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

LifeFlight airlifts man after Camooweal mustering accident

Updated May 4 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was flown to hospital from the private property. Picture RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
The man was flown to hospital from the private property. Picture RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

A man in his 20s had to be airlifted from a property south of Camooweal after a mustering accident on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.