The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

State govt to undergo industry consultation for engine immobiliser trial in north Qld

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eligible residents in north and north west Queensland will be able to subsidise the cost of installing engine immobilisers as part of a $10 million state government trial. Picture Darren England/AAP PHOTOS.
Eligible residents in north and north west Queensland will be able to subsidise the cost of installing engine immobilisers as part of a $10 million state government trial. Picture Darren England/AAP PHOTOS.

Consultation on a critical trial of remote engine immobilisers will begin in north Queensland next week with police hoping the trial will "deter" would-be car thieves all-together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.