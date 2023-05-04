Consultation on a critical trial of remote engine immobilisers will begin in north Queensland next week with police hoping the trial will "deter" would-be car thieves all-together.
Queensland police will consult with suppliers and installers of the technology in Cairns on Friday May 12, before heading to Mount Isa on May 18 and then Townsville on May 19.
It comes as part of the state government's $10 million trial of 20,000 engine immobilisers, which was announced in late-December 2022 for residents living in Cairns, Townsville and Mount Isa.
Police data showed that 2022 was the worst year on record for vehicle theft in Mount Isa, while more than 2130 unlawful use of a motor vehicle offences were recorded in December, the highest monthly figure in publicly available records which date back to July 1997.
Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Mark Wheeler said he hoped increased usage of the devices would prevent potential car thieves entirely.
"We know immobilisers significantly strengthen the security of a person's vehicle and in time, we hope their increased use will also deter would-be thieves all-together," he said.
"Police will be actively promoting this trial in North and Far North Queensland to ensure residents are taking advantage of this opportunity."
As part of the trial, eligible residents will be able to claim one of 20,000 subsidy vouchers to offset the cost for installing the approved device.
Under the trial, individuals will be allowed to choose the type of immobiliser that best suits their needs and budget.
Further details on the subsidy voucher, including its worth, is expected to be announced following industry consultation in May.
Police minister Mark Ryan urged eligible residents to take advantage of the trial.
"Vehicle immobilisers will provide a very worthwhile extra layer of security for a person's vehicle," he said.
"For many people one of the most significant investments they make in their lives is the purchase of a motor vehicle, and it is an investment worth protecting."
Queensland Police Union (QPU) President Ian Leavers, who has been a key advocate for the immobilisers, also encouraged community members to take full advantage of the trial.
"If it proves effective it could become a potent tool in reducing a crime that has a devastating impact on vehicle owners," Mr Leavers said.
"The QPU first took the prospect of immobilizers to the Premier and Police Minister Ryan as an effective device with the potential to significantly reduce vehicle theft and to the Government's credit they assisted in putting this on the agenda for all States to follow the lead of Queensland," he said
"The opportunity to prevent vehicles being stolen in the first place is a positive.
"We also do not want to see stolen vehicles used as weapons against frontline police, community members and any harm for those using stolen vehicles recklessly."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
