The North West Star
Home/Life & Style/Life

Hughenden's Katie Jones exhibits Games That we Play in Townsville

Updated May 8 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hughenden artist Katie Jones with one of her pieces in the Games That We Play exhibition in Townsville. Picture supplied.
Hughenden artist Katie Jones with one of her pieces in the Games That We Play exhibition in Townsville. Picture supplied.

The fun that kids in the bush have doing their chores is the subject of an exhibition by rural Hughenden artist Katie Jones that has one more week to run in Townsville.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Life
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.