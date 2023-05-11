Mount Isa police have urged community members to make road safety a priority ahead of National Road Safety Week (NRSW) in May.
The national campaign, which will run from Sunday May 14 to Sunday May 21, will focus on one key message being "lead the way: drive so others survive".
The 2023 campaign comes after Queensland's worst year for road deaths since 2009 after 299 lives were lost during 2022 on roads throughout the state.
The road toll for Queensland in 2023 sits at 81 as of May 7, approximately 21 below the number at the same time last year. In the Mount Isa police district, one person has lost their life on the road during 2023.
In a statement, Sergeant Paul Quinlan of Mount Isa police called on the community to "pledge to drive so others survive".
"Typically, major contributing factors to injuries and crashes on the roads in Mount Isa are speed, not wearing a seatbelt, fatigue, and alcohol," he said.
Sgt Quinlan said each day throughout the week will focus on a different theme relating to specific road traumas, beginning with 'Remember the 1200', which reminds people of the average number of lives lost on Australian roads each year.
Other themes throughout the week include 'take the pledge, make every journey safe', 'road safety for young people', 'slow down and give them space', 'how safe is my ride', 'let's all get home safe', 'share the path', and 'take care on regional roads'.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
