The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Police tell motorists to make road safety a priority in north west Queensland

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated May 11 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Road Safety Week will take place from Sunday May 14 to May 21. File picture
National Road Safety Week will take place from Sunday May 14 to May 21. File picture

Mount Isa police have urged community members to make road safety a priority ahead of National Road Safety Week (NRSW) in May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.