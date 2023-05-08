Northern Territory singer-songwriter Jessica Mauboy will headline the entertainment for an expanded festival edition of the Mount Isa Rodeo for 2023.
Isa Rodeo organisers announced the largest ever installation of the event would take place over nine days from August 5 through to August 13 with the program to include celebrations marking Mount Isa's centenary year.
Joining Jessica Mauboy on stage in August are ARIA Hall of Fame inductees The Angels, Newcastle rock legends The Screaming Jets, Golden Guitar Award winners O'Shea, rodeo favourite Luke Geiger, and Australian cover band Furnace and the Fundamentals.
ARIA Award winner and chart topper Darryl Braithwaite will also be in town during the rodeo when he headlines the 2023 Mount Isa Street Festival on Wednesday, August 8.
Isa Rodeo CEO Natalie Flecker said 2023 was the first time organisers "had really looked" at the event as a festival.
"Honestly, there is nowhere else to be, but in Mount Isa, in August for the 100 year celebrations and the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo," Ms Flecker said.
"It's really exciting for us to be able to deliver new things to everybody each year," she said.
"It's a bucket list event for people to come to and we don't want them just to come once and tick it off the list.
"We want to them to keep coming back and be apart of our rodeo family."
Former competitor and rodeo announcer Aaron Ryan said the Mount Isa Rodeo was the pinnacle of competition for cowboys and cowgirls.
"Everyone, whether you're young or old, aspires to be a Mount Isa champion," he said.
Mr Ryan said he had his eyes on Mount Isa cowboy Donovan Rutherford as a favourite at this year's rodeo.
"He always very tough to beat here on his home ground ," he said.
"It's a bit like the Broncos playing at Suncorp, they've got their home ground advantage each and every time."
Amongst the bull riding and the live music, the 2023 Isa Rodeo program will also include the Bell and Moir Toyota Rodeo Arena Ball, an outdoor screening of The Angels' Kickin' Down the Door movie, Isa Rodeo Hall of Fame dinner, rides, DJ sets and more.
