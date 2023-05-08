The North West Star
Jessica Mauboy to headline entertainment at expanded 2023 Mount Isa Rodeo

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated May 9 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 7:00am
Northern Territory singer-songwriter Jessica Mauboy will headline the entertainment for an expanded festival edition of the Mount Isa Rodeo for 2023.

Jeremy Cook

