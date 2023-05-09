A woman has been charged after an alleged assault in Mount Isa left a man with significant glass-related injuries to his left eye on Saturday evening.
It was alleged that a 44-year-old Winston woman pushed glass into the eye of a 27-year-old Winston man after a verbal altercation had broken out between the pair who, according to police, were known to each other.
Police were notified of the alleged assault at about 5pm on May 6, before attending Mount Isa Hospital and speaking with the man who had sustained serious injuries to his left eye.
The man's injuries required him to be flown to Townsville Hospital for further medical treatment.
Police charged the 44-year-old woman with one count of grievous bodily harm and is set to appear before the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on May 29.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
