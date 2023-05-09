The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Woman charged after alleged assault in Mount Isa leaves man with serious injuries

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 44-year-old Winston woman has been charged after an alleged assault in Mount Isa on Saturday night left a man with significant glass-related injuries to his left eye. File picture
A 44-year-old Winston woman has been charged after an alleged assault in Mount Isa on Saturday night left a man with significant glass-related injuries to his left eye. File picture

A woman has been charged after an alleged assault in Mount Isa left a man with significant glass-related injuries to his left eye on Saturday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.