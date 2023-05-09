Teens charged over alleged stealing incidents in Mount Isa

Two teenagers have been charged over two separate burglary incidents in Mount Isa over the weekend.
A 15-year-old Pioneer boy was charged with one count of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence after he was alleged to have broken into an address in Sunset on Saturday morning.
Police were called to the house at about 4.15am on May 6 where it was alleged the homeowner had his mobile phone, wallet and car keys stolen from his home whilst helping a neighbour who was alleged to have been broken into a short time earlier.
A 13-year-old Townview girl was charged with stealing over a separate incident in Mount Isa CBD on Sunday night.
Police were called to a business at about 8.30pm on May 7 where it was alleged the girl placed a bottle of spirits inside her pants and attempted to leave the business.
Both teenagers are expected to appear before the Mount Isa Childrens Court.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
