The North West Star
Westpac announces Cloncurry, Ingham and Tully branches will stay open

JC
Sally Gall
By Jeremy Cook, and Sally Gall
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:02pm
Westpac's Cloncurry branch will remain open, the bank announced, following discussions with customers and employees. Picture Google Maps.
Westpac has backed down on its decision to close branches in Cloncurry, Ingham and Tully in Queensland's north, announcing that, after further discussions with customers and employees they've decided to keep the branches open.

Jeremy Cook

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

