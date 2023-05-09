The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Gulf Savannah recording land change memories to monitor differences

May 10 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Call for long-term Gulf Savannah locals to share land change memories
Call for long-term Gulf Savannah locals to share land change memories

Gulf Savannah NRM is collecting stories from long-time residents and elders all over the Gulf to paint a picture of generational change across the land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.