The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Federal budget defers Emu Swamp Dam funding again

Brandon Long
Sally Gall
By Brandon Long, and Sally Gall
Updated May 10 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An overview of the proposed Emu Swamp Dam in the Stanthorpe region.
An overview of the proposed Emu Swamp Dam in the Stanthorpe region.

The federal government's budget has again deferred funding for the $240 million Granite Belt Irrigation Project but insists it has not been cancelled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.