Queensland Rail's historic Gulflander travel train is back up and running after a longer than usual closure during the prolonged wet season.
The passenger train, which operates along the heritage-listed Normanton to Croydon line, closes every year during the wet season, but higher-than-average rainfall at the beginning of 2023 has delayed the service's reopening.
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the iconic service returned to the track on May 10.
"The Gulflander operates seasonally, subject to the wet weather season, and flooding across North Queensland in recent months prompted a later start to the Gulflander's schedule," he said.
"Gulf Country residents well know the impacts of the recent wet season so it's pleasing to be able to celebrate this annual milestone.
"The recent wet weather also means passengers will be in for a picturesque journey with the rainfall transforming the journey's landscape into a flourishing oasis."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.