The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Queensland Rail's historic Gulflander service reopens for 2023

Updated May 11 2023 - 9:09am, first published 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The historic Gulflander passenger train service is back in action for 2023 after a longer than usual wet season closure. File picture.
The historic Gulflander passenger train service is back in action for 2023 after a longer than usual wet season closure. File picture.

Queensland Rail's historic Gulflander travel train is back up and running after a longer than usual closure during the prolonged wet season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.