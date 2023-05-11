The world's most remote festival is no stranger to a world record.
Birdsville's Big Red Bash, known for its annual attempt at breaking the record for the largest nut bush dance, will be hoping to push more boundaries in 2023.
Organisers of the festival will look to bring together 5,000 festival goers at this year's event in July to break the record for the largest human image of a country, which is currently held by Romania.
The world record attempt, billed as the 'Big Blue Day', will open the festival on July 4 to raise money for diabetes research in partnership with nonprofit organisation Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
It's a cause which lies particularly close to the heart of Big Red Bash founder and owner Greg Donovan, who is hoping to raise more than $70,000 for JDRF through the world record attempt.
"In 2013 we staged the Big Red Run event in the Simpson Desert Outside of Birdsville to fundraise for JDRF as our son Steve had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2008," Mr Donovan said.
"To date we've fundraised more than a million dollars for type 1 diabetes, a cause that's so close to our hearts with Steve living with T1D on a daily basis," he said.
Mr Donovan's son Steve, who is also the operations manager of the Outback Music Festival Group, said there were approximately more than 130,000 others living with type 1 diabetes throughout Australia. He said his diagnosis at just age 14 was "life changing" for himself and his family.
"To this day there's rarely a day goes by that I'm not impacted in some way," Steve said.
"National Diabetes Awareness Week kicks off on July 10, so we're hoping our JDRF Big Blue Day will raise much -diabetes research funds and help create awareness.
"I'm grateful that so many of our audience are not only generous in their charity support - but are also prepared to dress up and have fun in all our event activities."
In 2023, the outback festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary with 10,000 punters expected to flock to the edge of the Simpson Desert in western Queensland to catch Australian music icons such as Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, Kate Ceberano, Pete Murray, The Angels and John Williamson whose set at the end of the Big Red Run marathon in 2013 is credited for helping launch the festival.
Mr Williamson said he will perform one of his most loved songs as the backing anthem for the Big Blue Day world record attempt in addition to scheduled set.
"I'm thrilled to be performing one of my most loved songs 'True Blue' as the backing anthem for the Big Blue Day world record attempt," he said.
"It'll be an amazing sight to have thousands of people from all corners of Australia gathered together on the red sand, dressed in blue in the shape of Australia.
"I'm really looking forward to being part of it."
Festival goers are encouraged to dress in blue and purchase a $15 blue wig to raise money for JDRF.
Greg Donovan hoped that the new world record attempt will only add to the mood and fun of the activity.
"It's the 50th year anniversary of the Nutbush and our 10th anniversary," he said.
"So we're expecting to smash the record we set last year on that one, as well as hoping to take out this new Big Blue Day map of Australia world record."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
