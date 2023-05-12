Four north west Queensland towns have been recognised as some of the state's premier tourism destinations after being named as finalists in the 2023 Queensland 'Top Tourism' Awards.
Richmond, Hughenden, Julia Creek and last year's winner Winton were chosen by a panel of tourism experts as finalists in the 'Top Tiny Tourism Town' category, presented by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC), which recognise outstanding regional destinations that demonstrate a commitment to visitor excellence.
The public have now been invited to help decide the 2023 winner which will be announced in June after voting closes on May 24.
Flinders Shire Mayor Jane McNamara was thrilled Hughenden was named as a finalist.
The announcement comes hot on the heels of the inaugural Hughenden Festival of Outback Skies, when the town's population tripled as 2,000 visitors flocked to the outback event in late April.
Mayor McNamara said the nomination was a testament to the dedication and hard work of the community in providing an exceptional visitor experience.
"The recent festival was a huge success, and we are proud to have once again showcased our town to visitors from all over Queensland and beyond," she said.
"Our one-of-a-kind natural attractions and endless horizons, super-friendly easy-going locals, and of course our dinosaur history, means we are a must-visit destination on any trip to Outback Queensland.
"We would be honoured to win this award."
To be eligible for the 'Top Tiny Tourism Town' category, towns must have a population under 1,500.
Other towns nominated in the same category include Quilpie, Linville, Rubyvale and Toogoolawah.
