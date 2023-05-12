The North West Star
Grants to councils cut in federal Budget, LGAQ warns of ratepayer pain

May 12 2023 - 12:38pm
Picture: Shutterstock
Ratepayers will be left to pick up the tab in the wake of cuts in Tuesday's federal budget to assistance grants to councils, from 0.52 per cent to 0.5 per cent, according to Local Government Association of Queensland CEO Alison Smith.

