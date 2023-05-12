Mount Isa teens charged over alleged theft incidents

Two 13-year-olds have been charged over two unrelated incidents of alleged shop stealing in Mount Isa CBD on Wednesday.
Police were called to West Street on May 10 after two youths entered a business and allegedly stole several items of clothing, before allegedly being chased by staff
According to police, the clothing was recovered by staff after it was dropped by the youths.
It was also alleged that two minutes later at 3.17pm, the same two youths entered a second business and allegedly removed a bottle of perfume from the shelf before exiting the shop without paying.
A 13-year-old Townview girl was charged with two counts of stealing and is set to appear before the Mount Isa Childrens Court.
Later that evening at approximately 6.20pm, police were called to the Buffs Club after two youths allegedly followed a 47-year-old Healy woman into the licensed venue, where one of them snatched the woman's car keys from her hand before both fleeing on foot.
Police patrols of the surrounding area as well as use of CCTV footage from the venue led to the identification and arrest of one teenager.
A 13-year-old Pioneer girl was charged with one count of stealing and one count of breaching bail. A further two charges of stealing and breaching bail conditions were also preferred for outstanding matters.
The girl is set to appear before the Mount Isa Childrens Court.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.