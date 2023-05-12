Mount Isa teens charged over alleged theft incidents

The North West Star
Two 13-year-olds charged after alleged shop stealing incidents in Mount Isa CBD

By Jeremy Cook
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
Two 13-year-olds have been charged over two unrelated incidents of alleged shop stealing in Mount Isa CBD on Wednesday.

