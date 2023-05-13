The North West Star
LGAQ, Katter's Australian Party call for remote youth diversion, detention centres

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 14 2023 - 7:00am
Bramwell Station has been the launching place by many adventurers to the 'Tip' of the Cape, four hours to the north.

Weeks after Katter's Australian Party's motion to introduce relocation sentencing was voted down in the Queensland Parliament, the state's councils have called for youth diversionary centres to be established on remote state land.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

