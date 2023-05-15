Local governments in the Gulf of Carpentaria affected by widespread flooding in early-2023 have welcomed a $30,000 donation which will be put towards helping ongoing flood efforts.
The money, donated by mining company South32 Cannington, will be split equally between the Burke and Carpentaria Shire Councils where record flooding inundated entire communities, forced road closures and isolated parts of the region for up to almost four months.
Carpentaria Shire Council Chief Executive Officer Mark Crawley was thankful for the "kind" donation, saying the flooding was a result of one of the longest wet seasons they had experienced in many years.
The donation will be used to help the Carpentaria Shire re-establish local recreational services as well as fund ongoing clean-up efforts.
It's also believed the council is hoping to partner with a non-government organisation to deliver mental health services for affected residents and fodder assistance for pastoralists who suffered wide-spread stock losses.
"Our locals cannot recall the last time our region was cut off for this long," Mr Crawley said.
"Our road network was seriously impacted by the rain and most roads still remain closed in May."
The extent of the flooding and its toll on affected communities prompted calls from gulf leaders, such as Burke Shire Mayor Ernie Camp, for greater emergency relief from the state government to support the construction of flood resilient infrastructure.
Monsoonal rain began to hammer the region back in late-December 2022. By mid-March, approximately 100 residents were evacuated from Burketown where 426mm of rain had fallen across ten days to produce a vast inland sea.
The sheer volume of water isolated remote communities, left airstrips under water, and forced the closure of stores and petrol stations. An estimated 50,000 head of cattle were believed to have died throughout north west Queensland, devastating the region's livestock industry.
Cr Camp said it was a disaster the community will never forget.
"Every part of our Shire was impacted; our people, our economy, our tourism, our infrastructure, our environment, our homes, our livelihood," he said.
"Nothing was spared."
For residents in the Burke Shire, the $30k flood recovery donation will firstly fund a Family and Friends Recovery Day in Burketown on Friday June 9, and in Gregory on Saturday June 10.
"For many communities, it's not just about rebuilding infrastructure and buildings," South32 Chief Operating Officer Jason Economidis said.
"It's also important to rebuild community spirit, acknowledge the trauma that flooding can cause and celebrate the frontline heroes who so bravely respond in times of need."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
