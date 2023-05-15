The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Donation to support ongoing flood recovery efforts in Gulf of Carpentaria welcomed

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents of Burketown in the Gulf of Carpentaria were forced to evacuate in March after record-breaking floods swept through the region. Picture supplied.
Residents of Burketown in the Gulf of Carpentaria were forced to evacuate in March after record-breaking floods swept through the region. Picture supplied.

Local governments in the Gulf of Carpentaria affected by widespread flooding in early-2023 have welcomed a $30,000 donation which will be put towards helping ongoing flood efforts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.