Two teens charged over alleged Mornington Island robberies

Two teenagers are set to face court over a set of alleged robberies on Mornington Island in early-May.
Police alleged that two boys, aged 16 and 14, entered a home on Lardil Street in the early hours of the morning on May 8 and stole a set of car keys, but not the vehicle.
It was also alleged that later that morning, between 6.30am to 7.30am, the pair cut through a mesh screen to gain entry to another house on the same street.
According to police, a resident heard noises coming from inside his house, before later realising that several items, such as a set of headphones, a pair of glasses, and some fishing equipment had gone missing.
The 16-year-old was charged with one count of entering a dwelling with the intent of committing an offence. He received an alternate charge of receiving tainted property and one count of entering a dwelling with intent to commit an offence.
The 14-year-old was charged with two counts of entering a dwelling with the intent of committing an offence as well as alternate charges of receiving tainted property.
Both are set to appear before the Mornington Island Children's Court.
