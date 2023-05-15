The North West Star
Two teens charged over alleged Mornington Island robberies

Updated May 15 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Two teenagers will face Mornington Island's Children's Court over two alleged robberies in early May. File picture
Two teenagers are set to face court over a set of alleged robberies on Mornington Island in early-May.

