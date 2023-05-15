The Flinders Shire Council has welcomed the news that its Chinese partner remains committed to the $200 million meat processing plant for Hughenden and that it has reached what it calls the Final Investment Decision stage.
Once concluded, that will see stage one of the project able to begin.
The news follows a meeting between CNVM Investment Pty Ltd and the council to confirm that they remain committed to the project despite the challenges that had been posed by the COVID pandemic, whereby face-to-face investment discussions with their Chinese parent company couldn't take place.
"I imagine they wanted to come and visit the area again as well - it's not a small amount they're putting into the project," Flinders Shire CEO Hari Boppudi said.
A development deed between the council and CNVM was signed in July 2019.
The standard approvals are still to be worked through, but Mr Boppudi said CNVM had appointed Australian-based experts, including project managers, designers and consultants, to assist with the design and approval process, which they hoped to receive by December 2023, so that construction could begin in 2024.
The project is set to delivered in two stages, with stage one involving the construction of an abattoir with a projected capacity of 180,000 head of cattle per year and a feedlot with a capacity of 10,000 head.
Stage two will increase the abattoir capacity to 360,000 head of cattle per year and the feedlot capacity to up to 50,000 head.
CNVM Investment P/L managing director Miao Wang said she was thrilled to see the proposed meat processing plant project advance to the FID stage for stage one.
"We are grateful for the support of Flinders Shire Council and look forward to working together to ensure the project's success," she said.
Mr Boppudi was also delighted by the news, saying the proposed meat processing plant project would create up to 300 local and regional jobs and provide an economic boost to the region.
"It will generate the need for housing stock, benefit local businesses, and require increased employee numbers in the health, education, and emergency services sectors," he said.
He said the council would be in a better position within the next two or three months to advise on detailed timelines.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
