The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Teens to face court over series of offences after alleged early morning joyride in Mount Isa

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five teens have been charged after a vehicle was allegedly stolen and seen driving dangerously around Mount Isa, colliding with parked cars and injuring police officers on Saturday morning. File picture.
Five teens have been charged after a vehicle was allegedly stolen and seen driving dangerously around Mount Isa, colliding with parked cars and injuring police officers on Saturday morning. File picture.

A group of teenagers have been charged after an alleged early morning joyride of a stolen vehicle in Mount Isa left numerous parked cars damaged and two police officers injured in the early hours of Saturday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.