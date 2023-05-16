A group of teenagers have been charged after an alleged early morning joyride of a stolen vehicle in Mount Isa left numerous parked cars damaged and two police officers injured in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Five youths are set to face court over the alleged offences which police say occurred between midnight and 6.10am on May 13.
According to police, the youths allegedly attended a business on West Street at some time before 1.40am and stole a white Ford Ranger, whilst also allegedly damaging three other vehicles in the process.
Police say they received multiple calls in relation to the Ford Ranger allegedly driving dangerously throughout several Mount Isa suburbs, conducting burnouts, fishtails, mounting a median strip, driving on the wrong side of the road at speed, and in one instance, police said, making deliberate physical contact with a marked police vehicle.
The Ford Ranger was also allegedly involved in a series of collisions with cars belonging to police and members of the public on Abel Smith Parade, Dora Street, Camooweal Street, Rodeo Drive and Simpson Street.
At about 6.10am, police alleged the stolen car collided head on with a police vehicle parked at a strop sign on Simpson Street and Isa Street.
According to a statement from police, both vehicles suffered minor damage and the officers involved in the collision reported "injuries consistent with whiplash".
A short time later police located the Ford Ranger on the corner of Tadman Avenue and Walton Avenue, and made several arrests.
Two girls and three boys, all from Mount Isa, were charged separately with a series of offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a drivers licence, wilful damage, possession of utensils or pipes and breaching bail conditions.
The group will appear individually before the Mount Isa Childrens Court.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.