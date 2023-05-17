Kennedy MP Bob Katter has taken aim at the federal government, describing last week's budget as "unimaginative" and lacking in long-term cost-of-living relief measures.
The budget included a $14.6 billion cost of living package, with a $40-a-fortnight boost to Jobseeker payments, energy bill relief and a tripling of bulk billing rates to incentivise GPs to offer free appointments.
The package has been criticised for failing to raise Jobseeker payments above the poverty line of $87.32 per day.
Single recipients of Jobseeker without children are set to receive $52.36 a day.
Mr Katter was quick to criticise the measures, saying the government's budget did nothing to create any money-making projects.
"So they're giving out $500 in electricity relief, totalling $3bn, but doing nothing to address the issue long-term," he said.
"Where are the factories that create jobs and wages, where are projects like Hells Gates Dam that would provide irrigation for a large-scale industrial undertaking which would include hydro electricity, grazing land accompanying a meatworks industry, and water for sugarcane for ethanol production.
"The government is pushing electric vehicles, yet we're importing them and sending the wealth overseas, where's our manufacturing of EVs that would create jobs and economic prosperity?
"Australia has a real opportunity to become a renewable energy superpower, but this won't be achieved with an off-shore wind farm and hydrogen trial."
Energy Minister Chris Bowen defended his government's cost-of-living measures, saying this was a "Labor budget built on Labor values".
"There is no economic future in consigning people to live permanently in poverty," Mr Bowen told a Business Western Sydney lunch on Friday.
"It's bad for our society, it's bad for our economy," he said.
"We believe that strengthening our economy and strengthening our society are one (and) the same thing."
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said the government understood inflationary pressures on households.
"That's why obviously our budget was very focused on providing cost-of-living relief ... (and) making sure that the budget was one which did not give rise to any inflationary impact on our economy," he told Nine.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
