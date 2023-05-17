The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Kennedy MP Bob Katter labels federal budget 'unimaginative'

JC
By Jeremy Cook
May 18 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kennedy MP Bob Katter has criticised the federal government's budget for a lack of long-term thinking. Picture Elesa Kurtz.
Kennedy MP Bob Katter has criticised the federal government's budget for a lack of long-term thinking. Picture Elesa Kurtz.

Kennedy MP Bob Katter has taken aim at the federal government, describing last week's budget as "unimaginative" and lacking in long-term cost-of-living relief measures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.