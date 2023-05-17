The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

66-year-old man charged with attempted murder after alleged daytime street attack in Mount Isa

Updated May 17 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 66-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged attack in broad daylight in Mount Isa. File picture
A 66-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged attack in broad daylight in Mount Isa. File picture

A 66-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged attack on another man in broad daylight on a street in Mount Isa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.