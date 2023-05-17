A 66-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged attack on another man in broad daylight on a street in Mount Isa.
According to police, the man allegedly used an iron bar to strike the victim in the arm on Dempsey Street in the middle of the day on May 16.
The man then allegedly entered his vehicle and drove onto the nature strip in the direction of the victim who was forced to jump out of the way.
Police say, at 1.30pm the man returned to the scene in his vehicle and allegedly drove towards the nature strip where the man was standing. The man fell onto the bonnet before the 66-year-old drove into a fence.
Police have further alleged the 66-year-old then set fire to the victim's truck which was parked in a neighbouring yard.
The fire reportedly destroyed the cab of the man's Isuzu truck. Police have said both men were known to each other.
The 66-year-old Winston man was charged with one count each of attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, assault causing bodily harm whilst armed, arson and serious obstruct.
He will appear in Mount Isa Magistrates Court today, May 17.
The 54-year-old victim was transported to Mount Isa Hospital with non-life-threatening leg and arm injuries.
