Gallery: Boulia Rodeo takes to the arena for 2023

The Boulia Campdraft and Rodeo took to the arena in early May after flooding forced the event's postponement from Easter weekend in April.
Pictures Ann Britton Photography.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
