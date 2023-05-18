Two men will face court over a series of sneaking offences in Mount Isa after the pair were alleged to have been seen conducting "suspicious activity" in the early hours of the morning.
Police claim they received a call from a member of the public who saw the two men allegedly hiding behind stationary vehicles on Fourth Avenue in Parkside at about 6am on May 14.
One of the men was said to be wearing a black balaclava, while the other was allegedly in possession of a hammer.
Upon arrival to the area, police alleged they chased the two men matching the reported descriptions and placed them under arrest by about 6.11am.
According to police, the men were allegedly found to be in possession of a drill, screwdriver, latex gloves, work style gloves and a black T-shirt used as a balaclava as well as a hammer.
A 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Parkside were charged with several offences which included one count each of entering a premises with the intent of committing an indictable offence, possessing an item intended for use in connection with an offence, and obstructing police.
The 19-year-old is set to appear before the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on May 29.
The 23-year-old man was charged with two extra offences, including one count each of using a facial disguise with the intent of committing an offence, and breaching bail conditions.
He is set to appear before the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on June 26.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
