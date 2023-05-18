The North West Star
Home/Life & Style/Life

Blackall photographer Lisa Alexander wins national Star Prize award

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 19 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Alexander's award-winning photograph, titled 'Channel Country comes alive'.
Lisa Alexander's award-winning photograph, titled 'Channel Country comes alive'.

Queensland's stunning Channel Country landscape will be showcased to the world, thanks to an image by western Queensland photographer Lisa Alexander, which has won a national award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Life
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.