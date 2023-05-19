An outpouring of support has inundated a young Mount Isa family grieving the loss of their stillborn baby.
May 15 was supposed to be a day of celebration for Maree Simi. It was the day Maree was due to give birth to her newborn child 'Halo'.
It was only a few days premature when Halo was born, tragically asleep.
A heartfelt tribute to Halo was posted to social media by Maree, who works in foster care as a case officer in remote parts of north west Queensland.
"No one could have prepared mummy and daddy to say goodbye to you so early," Maree wrote.
"But we know every time we look up at the sky and see the moon, we will see your cheeky grin, watching over us."
Maree and her partner, who live in Mount Isa, will now make the journey home to New Zealand to lay their baby girl to rest.
A fundraiser, launched by Maree's brother, has already raised more than $1400 for the couple to spend on funeral costs and flights to get Halo home to New Zealand.
Cloncurry resident named Sepa said she was privileged enough to become well acquainted with Maree over the past year. Sepa said Maree had been her foster care case officer and was the "epitome of selfless love and genuine care".
"She has placed hundreds of children that have needed safe and loving homes," Sepa said.
"She strives to provide safe, nurturing love to our most vulnerable."
Sepa encouraged members of the community to give what they could to the fundraiser.
"I can think of no other way to show them how much we care and to share in their grief than by lightening the unforeseen financial load that this tragic event has placed on what should've been a joyous chapter in their lives," she said.
"Maree you are such a queen."
