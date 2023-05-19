The North West Star
'Maree you are such a queen': Community grieves Mount Isa couple's 'tragic' loss

JC
By Jeremy Cook
May 20 2023 - 7:00am
A fundraiser, launched for a Mount Isa mother whose child passed prematurely during birth, has attracted more than $1400 in five days. Picture supplied.
An outpouring of support has inundated a young Mount Isa family grieving the loss of their stillborn baby.

