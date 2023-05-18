The North West Star
Home/Life & Style/Life

Angel Flight seeks government backing for plan to transport rural doctors

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 19 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Ash Collins, Ochre Health, and the Vision jet used to transport health professionals as part of an arrangement with Angel Flight. Picture supplied.
Dr Ash Collins, Ochre Health, and the Vision jet used to transport health professionals as part of an arrangement with Angel Flight. Picture supplied.

Non-emergency medical flight provider Angel Flight is working on a transport initiative it believes is already making a difference to the rural doctor crisis in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Life
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.