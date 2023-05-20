A mobile health van will make its way through north west Queensland over the coming months, visiting communities to screen women for breast cancer.
BreastScreen Queensland's Cairns service will visit Cloncurry first at the end of May before heading to Karumba, Mount Isa, Mornington Island, Normanton, Doomadgee, Burketown and Julia Creek.
The mobile service is free to everyone, with women aged 50 to 74 encouraged to take advantage of the van's visit and make an appointment for a screening.
According to the North West Hospital and Health Service (HHS), on average, one in eight women in Queensland will be diagnosed with breast cancer and, of those, 90 per cent will have no family history of the illness.
"A breast screen is one of the best ways to detect breast cancer early," a North West HHS spokeswoman said.
"If you notice any changes in your breasts before your appointment, please consult with your doctor as soon as possible."
Women aged in their 40s or 75 years and older will also be eligible to book an appointment with the mobile screening service. A doctor's referral will not be required to book an appointment, according to North West Health HHS.
BreastScreen Queensland can be called on 13 20 50 for appointment bookings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.