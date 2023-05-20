The North West Star
Free breast screening service to visit eight north west Qld locations over three months

May 21 2023 - 7:00am
BreastScreen Queensland's mobile breast screening van will be making its way through north west Queensland visiting eight locations over the next three months. File picture
A mobile health van will make its way through north west Queensland over the coming months, visiting communities to screen women for breast cancer.

