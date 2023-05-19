A 13-year-old boy has been charged with stealing offences after an alleged shoplifting incident in Mount Isa.
Police say officers were in the CBD conducting street checks, at about 3.15pm on May 13, in relation to reports of stolen bicycles.
Police alleged they saw multiple youths riding bicycles around Kmart Plaza, with one 13-year-old boy wearing a t-shirt with security tags still intact.
The 13-year-old Mornington boy was allegedly in possession of other stolen items which included a pair of headphones, an iPhone charger and two bicycle tubes.
The boy was charged with one count of stealing and one count of unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.
He is set to appear before the Mount Isa Children's Court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.