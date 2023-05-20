The North West Star
Leichhardt River crossing between Normanton and Burketown slated for partial reopening

May 20 2023 - 2:00pm
A key section of road in the gulf could reopen as early as next week, after it was damaged by floodwaters in early 2023. Picture Carpentaria Shire Council.
The Carpentaria Shire Council has advised residents that it "anticipates" the partial reopening of the road between Burketown and Normanton "as early as next week".

