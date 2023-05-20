The Carpentaria Shire Council has advised residents that it "anticipates" the partial reopening of the road between Burketown and Normanton "as early as next week".
An update on the removal of sand at the Leichhardt River Crossing was posted to the council's social media on Thursday, May 18.
The post showed major works involving an excavator and a dump truck, working to clear sand on a key section of road which links the gulf communities of Burketown and Normanton.
"Our dedicated crew members are working throughout the weekend," a council statement on social media said.
"Bases on our current progress, we anticipated opening one lane early next week."
