Parts of north west Queensland were left shivering over the weekend as overnight temperatures plummeted well into the single digits.
The mercury hit as low as 3.5 degrees Celsius in Julia Creek at about 7am on Saturday May 20.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, factors such as wind chill and humidity made temperatures feel closer to -0.6 degrees.
The lowest May temperature ever recorded in Julia Creek was 1.7 degrees in 2011.
Elsewhere, temperatures dropped to a crisp 3.6 degrees in Hughenden on Saturday morning, while residents in Richmond felt temperatures as low as 4.7 degrees on Sunday morning.
In Cloncurry, it got down to 7.9 degrees on Saturday morning, while the temperature gauge in Mount Isa fell to 9 degrees.
Residents could be in for similar conditions again this weekend.
Temperatures will start to rise throughout the week, reaching a maximum of almost 30 degrees in some locations, before reaching overnight lows in the single digits by Saturday.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
