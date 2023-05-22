Kennedy MP Bob Katter has expressed frustration over what he labelled a "revolving door" of youth crime policy following an alleged break-in at the maverick MP's electorate office in Mount Isa overnight.
Police confirmed they are investigating the alleged break-in which occurred just before midnight on Sunday May 21.
According to police, four juvenile males allegedly attempted to break in to the building on Simpson St in Mount Isa CBD via the rear door.
Police say officers arrived at the scene with a dog squad and took the four youths in to custody without incident.
Two 13-year-old boys will appear in Mount Isa Childrens Court after being charged with one count each of entering a premises with the intent of committing an indictable offence.
Two 12-year-old boys were also dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act, police said.
The federal MP took to social media on Monday to thank police, while criticising the state's youth justice policies.
"This is just another premises in a town under siege," Mr Katter wrote on his Facebook page.
Mr Katter used a speech in federal parliament on Monday to spruik his party's relocation sentencing policy and advocate for solutions that help break the "revolving door" of youth crime.
"In many situations, the punishment does not fit the crime," he said.
"Many young kids are just guilty by association ... their older brother tells them that they are to hop in a stolen car that he's just stolen or you'll get a bashing.
"In the past, these kids would have been given a good kick up the backside and a clip under the ears by the local cops and that would have been the end of it.
"But now they are costing us close to a million dollars a year and of course permanently alienated by society."
A motion to introduce relocation sentencing was moved by Traeger MP and KAP leader Robbie Katter in April, but failed to win the support of Qld parliament.
Youth Justice Minister Leanne Linard criticised the policy for removing young people's access to support services needed to address the root causes of offending.
Queensland's youth incarceration rate costs taxpayers $183 million per year, according to a Justice Reform Initiative report released in November 2022.
According to the report, the state now has the highest population of children in detention than anywhere else in Australia, with "strong evidence" that early interaction with the justice system will "likely trap them in the revolving door of reincarceration for much of their lives".
The Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ) called on the state government in early May to consider establishing remote youth diversionary centres to keep young offenders out of detention.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
