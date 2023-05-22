The North West Star
Police investigating alleged break-in at Kennedy MP Bob Katter's electorate office in Mount Isa

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated May 23 2023 - 2:58pm, first published May 22 2023 - 4:00pm
Police have confirmed that four juveniles were taken into custody after an alleged break-in at Kennedy MP Bob Katter's electorate office in Mount Isa. Picture Google Maps.
Police have confirmed that four juveniles were taken into custody after an alleged break-in at Kennedy MP Bob Katter's electorate office in Mount Isa. Picture Google Maps.

Kennedy MP Bob Katter has expressed frustration over what he labelled a "revolving door" of youth crime policy following an alleged break-in at the maverick MP's electorate office in Mount Isa overnight.

