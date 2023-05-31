The North West Star
Jake Curr secures second at PBR Rockhampton invitational

By Jeremy Cook
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:00pm
Mount Isa bull rider Jake Curr secured a second place finish at PBR Australia's Rockhampton invitational last month.

