Mount Isa bull rider Jake Curr secured a second place finish at PBR Australia's Rockhampton invitational last month.
Curr took to the rodeo arena in style on May 20, earning himself the first qualified ride of the night with an 83-point effort.
The Isa cowboy followed up with an even better 86.5-point ride which was enough to secure second place behind Calliope bull rider Macaulie Leather who sits in first place in the national PBR Australia standings for 2023.
The second place finish puts Curr in fifth place in the national standings with 226 points, only eight points behind Aaron Kleier in fourth.
Curr will lineup to represent Team Queensland in Brisbane on June 10 as part of the PBR's second State of Origin event of 2023.
Team Queensland has the advantage heading in to the Brisbane encounter against Team New South Wales after claiming victory in the series opener in Newcastle in late-April.
Curr's mammoth 86 point ride helped the Queenslanders secure a commanding win in Newcastle with Team Queensland ending the night with 11 qualified rides and a points total of 921.5 compared to Team New South Wales' 650.5 points.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
