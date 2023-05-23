The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Teenager to face court over several charges after alleged home invasion in Mount Isa

Updated May 23 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 17-year-old will face Mount Isa Childrens Court over several offences relating to an alleged home invasion in Townview. File picture
A 17-year-old will face Mount Isa Childrens Court over several offences relating to an alleged home invasion in Townview. File picture

Police have recovered a stolen vehicle which they say was taken after an alleged home invasion which occurred in the middle of the night in Mount Isa late last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.