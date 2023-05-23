Police have recovered a stolen vehicle which they say was taken after an alleged home invasion which occurred in the middle of the night in Mount Isa late last week.
According to police, a 17-year-old boy was allegedly armed with a hammer when he entered an address in Townview at about 12.15am on May 19.
Police say the resident of the house was asleep when they were allegedly woken by the offender, who raised the hammer above his head and demanded the resident give him items or he would "smash" them.
The resident asked the alleged offender not to hurt them and to leave the bankcards and licence.
The alleged offender took a wallet and a set of vehicle keys from the bedside table and left whilst throwing some cards and the licence from the wallet before demanding the resident not follow him.
Police alleged that the offender then left in the resident's white 2022 Toyota Corolla and was reportedly seen driving faster than 100km/hour, speeding through red lights and conducting burnouts.
At approximately 12.45am, Mount Isa police received a call for service in relation to a suspected stolen vehicle at a park on Prosser Street in Pioneer.
Officers proceeded to the park where the stolen white Toyota corolla was reported and arrested a 17-year-old Mornington boy allegedly wearing clothes that matched a description provided by the resident.
Police claim that the vehicle keys were still in the vehicle at the time of location and that a hammer and a shifting spanner were in the foot well of the vehicle.
The boy is set to face Mount Isa Childrens Court, charged with one count of entering a dwelling with intent at night using or threatening violence whilst armed, one count of armed robbery, one count of unlawful use of motor vehicle, and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle.
