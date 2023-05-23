Finely dressed motorcycle riders in Mount Isa joined 900 cities from around the world on Sunday in riding around their respective hometowns to raise money for men's health.
More than 50 riders joined forces on May 21 to roll through the streets of the Isa as part of the annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, an initiative which helps raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health.
The fundraiser, initially founded in Sydney in 2012, calls on classic and vintage motorcycle riders from all over the world to dress up and ride through the heart of their cities to show support for men's health.
Altogether, Mount Isa's most dapper motorcycle riders, which even included Deputy Mayor Phil Barwick, raised $8,300.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
