Mount Isa Underground Hospital launches immersive tour experience

By Jeremy Cook
Updated May 25 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 7:00am
Mount Isa Underground Hospital has launched a new tour experience which hopes to transport visitors back in time to World War II. Picture supplied.
A visually immersive tour experience hoping to teleport visitors back in time has launched at a popular Mount Isa tourist attraction.

