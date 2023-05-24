Police appeal for public help after alleged Normanton break and enter

Police have appealed to the public for assistance after a business was allegedly broken in to up in the Gulf of Carpentaria in late-April.
According to police, two men allegedly gained entry in to a business in Normanton at about 3.49am on April 25 by removing metal shutters on a front window, causing damage to the property while doing so.
The men allegedly used lighters to perform a search of the premises, while using bits of clothing to cover their faces.
No property was known to be taken during the offence, police said.
