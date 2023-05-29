Mount Isa City Council has approved sponsorships for two community events set to place over the coming months in the Isa and Camooweal.
The Royal Flying Doctor Service's (RFDS) Mount Isa Hangar Ball and Camooweal's Drover's Camp Festival will receive $10,000 in sponsorship funding from the council to support the events which will be held in June and August respectively.
The Drover's Camp festival is a major annual event which will be across three days from August 25 to 27 in Camooweal to celebrate and acknowledge the contribution of the drovers and their families who contribute to the Australian cattle industry.
The RFDS Hangar Ball will follow on from its inaugural success in 2022 to run for a second time in 2023 on June 10.
Profits raised from the ball will be used to build the new RFDS base in Mount Isa and to deliver essential primary health care and mental health services to north west Queensland.
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade praised the importance of both events at a council meeting in May.
"You don't know the RFDS is there until one day you're sitting on a plane with them," she said.
"As much as they help Mount Isa, they really help the north west.
"There's no doubt Camooweal does a fantastic job of preserving their history and if you have been out to the drover's camp, it's remarkable."
Councillor Peta MacRae reminded event organisers to submit their sponsorship applications earlier.
"If the people involved in putting in the applications could just remember to get them in for our community grants round as well, so it could come out of that budget," she said.
"That would be really helpful and a much easier process."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
