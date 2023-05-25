A $5 million disaster recovery package has been announced for parts of north west Queensland which were heavily impacted by flooding earlier this year.
Local Recovery and Resilience Grants of up to $1 million were made available to the Boulia, Burke and Carpentaria Shire Councils as well as the Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council to assist with recovery efforts and support local resilience initiatives.
A further $1 million was also set aside to deliver targeted mental health and wellbeing services to residents in those same local government areas as well as Mount Isa.
The region was lashed by monsoon rains in February and March of 2023 with record flooding isolating communities in the Gulf of Carpentaria.
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the assistance package, which was jointly funded by the federal and state governments through Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), could be used to address immediate recovery needs.
He said the local recovery and resilience grants could be used to "upgrade damaged community infrastructure, purchase equipment critical to community response, or help build back to a more resilient standard".
"We were on the ground to deliver clean up and emergency repair support to councils, along with individual payments to get residents back on their feet," Mr Watt said.
"Now, as recovery progresses, this package will enable those hardest-hit councils to lead initiatives that will reduce the impact of an event like this in the future."
Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles said he hoped the assistance would aid ongoing recovery efforts.
"Last month I visited flood-affected parts of north-west Queensland with QRA CEO Major General Jake Ellwood (Retd), and the discussions we had with local mayors and community leaders were invaluable for us in understanding the further support required," he said.
"This assistance will aid the on-ground recovery efforts that are progressing and improve access to care for personal wellbeing."
Funding measures already announced for flood affected areas in the region include:
