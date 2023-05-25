The North West Star
Federal and state governments announce $5 million flood recovery package for north west Qld

Updated May 25 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 1:30pm
Up to $5 million in funding has been made available to local governments in north west Queensland affected by flooding in 2023. Picture supplied.
A $5 million disaster recovery package has been announced for parts of north west Queensland which were heavily impacted by flooding earlier this year.

