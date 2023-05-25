Georgina River closed to campers at Camooweal

Public access to the banks of the Georgina River, and Lakes Francis and Canellan, in Camooweal will be temporarily closed to campers following the recent flood.
The Georgina River flooded several north west communities in March, including Camooweal, after an unprecedented amount of rain.
Mount Isa City Council are now closing the Georgina River for six months, including the rest of the 2023 tourist season to protect cultural heritage and preservation of the sites.
Mount Isa City Council mayor Danielle Slade said council appreciated the sites were popular with campers every tourist season, however, the temporary closure was important in order for the cultural heritage sites to be assessed and processes put in place for their preservation.
"Council apologises for the inconvenience the temporary public access closure may cause and thanks people for their patience and understanding while this matter is assessed," Cr Slade said.
"Hopefully the temporary closure will have a positive effect on businesses in Camooweal, with campers and caravanners instead staying in the town's caravan park."
The decision to close the sites to camping was made following discussions held between Mount Isa City Council and representatives of the sites' lessees and Native Title claimant holders and will come into effect in the coming weeks.
Public access to the sites will remain open to all permanent Camooweal residents for the purpose of fishing and water activities, and for people who hold the appropriate permits under the Stock Route Management Act 2002.
Appropriate signage will be installed at the entrances of the three sites - the Barkly Highway, Urandangi Road, and Highlands Plains Road - advising of the temporary public access closure, with the lessees to install fencing and gates at the entrances.
Other than rubbish bins, there are no other amenities in the camping areas. Council collects rubbish from the Georgina River site each week.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
