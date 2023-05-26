The North West Star
Birdsville's Big Red Bash to honour passing of Tina Turner with annual Nutbush record attempt

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated May 26 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:00pm
Attendees at one of the world's most remote festivals will pay tribute to the passing of legendary American-born singer Tina Turner with a special world record attempt in July.

