Attendees at one of the world's most remote festivals will pay tribute to the passing of legendary American-born singer Tina Turner with a special world record attempt in July.
With more than 4,000 punters joining forces to form the world's largest Nutbush City Limits dance at the Birdsville Big Red Bash in 2022, organisers of the event are hoping to go one bigger this year in tribute to the "Queen of Rock and Roll" and her 1973 hit single.
Since 2016, the world record attempt has become a staple of the remote western Queensland festival which smashed its record of 2,878 dancers, set in 2021, by a little more than 1,200 last year.
Following the passing of Tina Turner, on May 24 aged 83, organisers of the Big Red Bash announced they would dedicate their 2023 Nutbush world record attempt to the late-performer.
"We were very sad to hear of Tina Turner's passing earlier this morning," operations manager for the festival Steve Donovan said on Thursday.
"She was an incredible performer and her Nutbush City Limits song and associated world record attempt is a huge, fun part of our events," Mr Donovan said.
Despite the mystery surrounding its origins, the Nutbush dance gained notable popularity in Australia throughout the 1980s, often being performed at bushdances, weddings, in schools and various other community events.
Its popularity has led to several Guinness world record attempts for the largest Nutbush dance with the first occurring in the regional Victorian town of Horsham in 2015.
The world record attempt has since become a tradition at Birdsville's Big Red Bash which, festival founder Greg Donovan told ABC News, was something Turner was aware of.
"She did see it and acknowledge that, which is fantastic, I mean 4,000 people dancing to your song is something quite special," he said.
Steve Donovan said the festival was hoping even more punters to join in on the tradition in 2023.
"We always get quite a few people dressed up as Tina for the Nutbush world record attempt, but we're now expecting even more this year," he said.
"She was so well loved and it's always an amazing call to action when her Nutbush song is played out across the festival sites and thousands of boot scooters came together to dance their way into a new world record.
Festival organisers say the tradition has raised more than $500,000 for the Royal Flying Doctors Service since 2016, with attempts to break the record also carried out at their sister festival, the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash.
"I'm sure she would have been proud that the Nutbush raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Royal Flying Doctors, and that this legacy will live on," Steve Donovan said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.