The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Flinders mayor concerned about fire threat

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
May 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
According to The Long Paddock, Hughenden's grass is just over 2000 kilograms per hectare. File photo.
According to The Long Paddock, Hughenden's grass is just over 2000 kilograms per hectare. File photo.

Flinders Shire mayor has expressed concerns of an early fire season following three fires in the last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.